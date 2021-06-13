Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of MarketAxess worth $9,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $440.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $479.48. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

In related news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,198,059. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

