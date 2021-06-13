Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.63 Million Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 133,139 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.27% of Modine Manufacturing worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 117,144 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 177,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $17.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

