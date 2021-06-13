Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of RPM International worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RPM International alerts:

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.13. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.