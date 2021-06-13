Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 1,405.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,181 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $9,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,319,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,292,000 after purchasing an additional 154,086 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,241,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,541,000 after purchasing an additional 137,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $179,560,000. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRI stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

