Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 231.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.92% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 64.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,964,000 after acquiring an additional 136,025 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,408.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,048,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,585,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1,200.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 46,809 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,158,241. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $103.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $62.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

