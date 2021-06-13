Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $9.35 Million in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 978,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.12% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $5,549,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed acquired 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

