Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $9.85 Million in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 327,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Stride as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Stride by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Stride by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Stride in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LRN stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

