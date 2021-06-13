Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 17,936 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,936 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fiserv by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after buying an additional 39,521 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.22.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

