Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 230,025 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 6,321.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,025 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortis by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 36,627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fortis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fortis by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 52,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTS opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $46.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

