Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 235,437 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 163.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,437 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 586,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 154,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.57. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

