Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 32,981 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of HealthEquity worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 654.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

In other HealthEquity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

