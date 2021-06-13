Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 4,794 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 649,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,156 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $99,327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $48,958,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,025,000 after buying an additional 222,043 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,664,000 after buying an additional 205,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a current ratio of 13.43. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $252.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.09.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

