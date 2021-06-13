Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,904,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 11,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,600,679.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 8,000,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $1,058,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,934,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,562,144. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.13 and a 1-year high of $256.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

