Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,377 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,315,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.39. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The company had revenue of $518.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

