Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 960.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,451 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Oak Street Health worth $9,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,442 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Oak Street Health by 22,918.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 883,730 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oak Street Health by 289.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 170,757 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 787,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,184,000 after purchasing an additional 144,449 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 448,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSH. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $323,311.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 549,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,124,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,260,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $436,657,836.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,892,163 shares of company stock worth $474,333,810 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $56.96 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a PE ratio of -0.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

