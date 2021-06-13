Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Cimarex Energy worth $9,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

NYSE:XEC opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $74.92.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

