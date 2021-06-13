Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of CVB Financial worth $9,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.54.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.