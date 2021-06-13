Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after purchasing an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,402,000 after purchasing an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 858,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,912,000 after purchasing an additional 302,852 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $257.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.81. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.57.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.