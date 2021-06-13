Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Black Knight worth $10,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKI shares. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $74.32 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

