Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after purchasing an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 148,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

PPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 80.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.20. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

