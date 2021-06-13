Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 182,488 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.35% of Universal Logistics worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULH. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Universal Logistics by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Universal Logistics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

ULH opened at $24.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $664.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.37. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

