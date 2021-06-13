Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 122,667 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,320 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,667 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.74% of QAD worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QAD by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in QAD in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QAD in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QADA opened at $79.00 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 149.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

