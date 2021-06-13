Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 203,173 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,173 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of First Horizon worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 32,062 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 319,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $5,631,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 593,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

