Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,203 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,203 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 685.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,857 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $208,802,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after buying an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,315,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,491,459.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,582,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $3,096,906.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,759,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,442,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,655 shares of company stock valued at $58,618,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

