Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,007 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,007 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 186,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 28,850 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,773,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,710,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,133,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,178,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

