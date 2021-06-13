Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 57,239 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,239 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Kontoor Brands worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after buying an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,329,000 after purchasing an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $64.01 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.