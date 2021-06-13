Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 806,405 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806,405 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.69% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 15,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $546,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,879,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,722,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,255. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE:FDP opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

