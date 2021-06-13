Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $9.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,637,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 758.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,744,000 after acquiring an additional 255,216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

