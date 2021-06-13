Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,794,320 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of EQT worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $3,995,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $11,421,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $23.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

