Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148,153 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.48% of American Software worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

AMSWA opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $792.24 million, a P/E ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.50. American Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

