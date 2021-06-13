Ryo Currency Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $2,104.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,121.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,498.04 or 0.06385340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.04 or 0.01577243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.50 or 0.00435816 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00150305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.71 or 0.00671527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00438003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007062 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040599 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,379,507 coins and its circulating supply is 30,262,195 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

