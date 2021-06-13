SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $4.46 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $199,728.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00012040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00171930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00190753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.12 or 0.01124382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,105.31 or 1.00260441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 595,523 coins and its circulating supply is 568,381 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

