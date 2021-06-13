Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0036 (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $10.91 million and $1.83 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.26 or 0.00924794 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe Haven

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

