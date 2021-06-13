SafeCapital (SCAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $184.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 49.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $85,755.21 and $184.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeCapital alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00026958 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000785 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002583 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCapital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCapital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.