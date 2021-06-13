SafeCapital Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $104,768.52 and approximately $77.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

