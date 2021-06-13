SafeCoin Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and $13.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,693.17 or 0.99721199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.07 or 0.00355844 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.93 or 0.00440515 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.50 or 0.00836307 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00064459 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003456 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

