Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 25,819.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,691 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Sage Therapeutics worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

SAGE opened at $79.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.00.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.