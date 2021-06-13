SakeToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $155,025.00 (SAKE)

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $155,025.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SakeToken coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SakeToken has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00022520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.47 or 0.00807303 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,163.30 or 0.08120873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084300 BTC.

SakeToken (SAKE) is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 132,534,482 coins and its circulating supply is 93,112,542 coins. SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap . The official website for SakeToken is sakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

