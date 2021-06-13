SALT Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. One SALT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $57,067.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.23 or 0.00777456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.95 or 0.08111981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00084837 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

