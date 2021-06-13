Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $11.52. 1,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,455. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.