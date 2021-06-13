Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,634 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,924,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,499,518. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $193.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

