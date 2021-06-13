Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 134,800 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 134,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,735,000. PayPal accounts for 2.8% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $271.45. 4,494,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.