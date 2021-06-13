Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.15. 21,386,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,643,808. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

