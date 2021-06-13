Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $19.25 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,474,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 880,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 584,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZTS traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.40 and a 12 month high of $182.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.