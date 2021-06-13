Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Has $31.18 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,586 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.6% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.68.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $541.26. 2,871,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,898. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $395.41 and a 12 month high of $541.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.