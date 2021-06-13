Sandhill Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,960 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.29. 13,683,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,528,844. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.