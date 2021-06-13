Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Short Interest Update

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.05. 51,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,734. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. Sandvik AB has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $29.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

