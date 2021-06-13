Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.17 Million

Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) will post $138.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.94 million to $142.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $124.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $534.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $533.60 million to $534.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $500.43 million, with estimates ranging from $495.46 million to $505.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.
Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.
About Sandy Spring Bancorp
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.