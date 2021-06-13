Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €97.73 ($114.97).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAN shares. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

EPA:SAN opened at €88.90 ($104.59) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €86.17. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

