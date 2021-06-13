Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Update

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 121.7% from the May 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,705,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SANP remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 144,482,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,943,625. Santo Mining has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
About Santo Mining
